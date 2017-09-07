After nearly three years of construction, new exit off Interstate 64 will open soon

More Videos 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch Pause 2:47 The sounds of cicadas 1:08 How can you avoid the standstill traffic on the Poplar Street Bridge? 4:28 Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:45 Swansea leaders balk at giving $517K to St. Clair Township 2:51 Pontoon Beach flooding could have been avoided 2:33 Chester mom suspects Larry Hall in killing of her daughter, Paulette Webster. 1:41 FBI offers reward for information on suspects in armed robberies 1:58 Highland's senior quarterback is up to the challenge Video Link copy Embed Code copy

New I-64 Reider Road interchange could bring jobs to O’Fallon When the I-64 Reider Road interchange was announced in 2014, it’s estimated completion was July 2017. After multiple delays, the near $37-million project could be ready as soon as Friday, IDOT announced. When the I-64 Reider Road interchange was announced in 2014, it’s estimated completion was July 2017. After multiple delays, the near $37-million project could be ready as soon as Friday, IDOT announced. Julian Lim jlim@mcclatchy.com

