Jumbotron flasher at Cards game escorted out but not arrested, police say

A crowd of 42,000 at Busch Stadium on Wednesday night may all be talking about a brief event that the Cardinals are doing their best to ignore.
Sometime in the fifth inning, a woman pulled up her shirt and bra while on the Jumbotron camera. Her intent was unclear. Earlier this year, a woman flashed Cardinals pitcher Brett Cecil — and much of the Miami stadium — in an attempt to distract him during a game.
A St. Louis Police Department spokeswoman said Thursday morning that the woman was escorted from the stadium. The woman was not arrested.
The Cardinals’ Twitter feed was muted Thursday morning after Wednesday night’s loss to the Cincinnati Reds, with only a mention of the team’s 12:45 p.m. game Thursday at Busch.
Comments