‘What’s in First Amendment’ among questions that stump Americans

What do you remember from that high school civics class? If you’re like most Americans, the answer is “not much.”
According to the Annenberg Public Policy Center’s annual survey:
▪ Nearly three-quarters of us can’t name all three branches of government (legislative, judicial and executive)
▪ More than a third said “can’t name any/don’t know” when asked for specific rights promised under the First Amendment (religion, press, speech, petition and assembly)
Never miss a local story.
▪ More than half “incorrectly think it is accurate to say that immigrants who are here illegally do not have any rights under the U.S. Constitution.”
The Annenberg survey is done every year as part of Constitution Day, which is Sunday but will be celebrated on Monday this year.
Comments