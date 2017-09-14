Illinois schools must now provide free feminine hygiene products in bathrooms

More Videos 2:20 West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores Pause 4:41 Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 1:10 Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 0:14 St. Louis police don riot gear during Jason Stockley verdict protests 0:48 Protester Princella Jones of St. Louis criticizes Stockley decision 0:52 Pastor calls for peaceful protests in wake of Stockley verdict 1:25 Protesters move from 64 ramp and onto 14th street 18:15 Protests over Stockley verdict begin in real time 1:32 Moving out of Wolf Branch Middle School Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms Maggie O'Loughlin, O'Fallon District 90 nurse, discusses a new Illinois law requiring schools with students in 6th through 12th grade to provide feminine hygiene products for free in girls bathrooms. Maggie O'Loughlin, O'Fallon District 90 nurse, discusses a new Illinois law requiring schools with students in 6th through 12th grade to provide feminine hygiene products for free in girls bathrooms. jbustos@bnd.com

