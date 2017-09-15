Stockley verdict shutting down some weekend events

Businesses and schools shut down early and some events scheduled for the weekend were canceled after protesters took to the streets of St. Louis in response to the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley.

Streets were blocked off in parts of St. Louis and businesses started sending workers home early and closing Friday morning as the number of protesters grew on downtown streets.

Events that were expected to attract large crowds during the weekend in St. Louis included a U2 concert at the America’s Center and the Balloon Race in Forest Park. Those events were still on schedule as of Friday afternoon.

More Videos 2:20 West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores Pause 4:41 Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 0:14 St. Louis police don riot gear during Jason Stockley verdict protests 1:47 During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through 1:10 Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 0:48 Protester Princella Jones of St. Louis criticizes Stockley decision 0:52 Pastor calls for peaceful protests in wake of Stockley verdict 1:25 Protesters move from 64 ramp and onto 14th street 2:17 Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker Protesters took to downtown St. Louis streets after a not-guilty verdict was issued against former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the shooting death of a man in 2011. Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker Protesters took to downtown St. Louis streets after a not-guilty verdict was issued against former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the shooting death of a man in 2011. Dana Rieck drieck@bnd.com

But the St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer’s was postponed; it was to happen on Saturday.

The Eighth Annual Cardinals Care 6K run/walk was canceled. It was to have been Saturday. The organization announced on its website Friday that there would be insufficient police to keep the route open during the race because of the mandatory 12-hour shifts police were working in response to the protests.

Some schools closed early on Friday and canceled weekend activities.

Wells Fargo Advisors announced by email to its employees Friday morning that they were encouraged to take their laptops and work from home.

A receptionist at U.S. Bank Plaza said the building was going “into lockdown mode” at noon and had started to send employees home about 11 a.m.

Nestlé Purina Pet Care in St. Louis closed early and sent its roughly 2,000 employees home.

Several other businesses closed early and sent workers home.

The Federal Courthouse, where the not-guilty ruling in Stockley’s murder case was read, had been closed all day in anticipation of the verdict.

Those who travel into Missouri may encounter protestors during weekend. While it is illegal to march in streets that are open to traffic, it may still occur and drivers should be wary in protest areas.