Protests after Stockley verdict mostly peaceful, but clashes and arrests reported

More Videos

West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores 2:20

West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores

Pause
Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict 4:41

Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict

Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 1:42

Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker

Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 1:10

Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown

During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through 1:47

During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through

Protester Princella Jones of St. Louis criticizes Stockley decision 0:48

Protester Princella Jones of St. Louis criticizes Stockley decision

Protesters sing together after not-guilty verdict for St. Louis police officer 1:04

Protesters sing together after not-guilty verdict for St. Louis police officer

Protesters move from 64 ramp and onto 14th street 1:25

Protesters move from 64 ramp and onto 14th street

How Wolf Branch Middle School is dealing with the movement 1:12

How Wolf Branch Middle School is dealing with the movement

Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms 2:17

Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms

  • St. Louis police don riot gear during Jason Stockley verdict protests

    Protests remained mostly peaceful in the late afternoon Friday at the St. Louis city courthouse, with chanting and signs held up in the cordoned-off street. In some places, there were altercations between police, and a few arrests were reported. Police stated that after objects were thrown at police officers, they donned tactical gear including shields and helmets.

Protests remained mostly peaceful in the late afternoon Friday at the St. Louis city courthouse, with chanting and signs held up in the cordoned-off street. In some places, there were altercations between police, and a few arrests were reported. Police stated that after objects were thrown at police officers, they donned tactical gear including shields and helmets. kberg@bnd.com
Protests remained mostly peaceful in the late afternoon Friday at the St. Louis city courthouse, with chanting and signs held up in the cordoned-off street. In some places, there were altercations between police, and a few arrests were reported. Police stated that after objects were thrown at police officers, they donned tactical gear including shields and helmets. kberg@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Protests after Stockley verdict mostly peaceful, but clashes and arrests reported

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

September 15, 2017 2:38 PM

Protests remained mostly peaceful in the late afternoon Friday at the St. Louis city courthouse, with chanting and signs held up in the cordoned-off street, but little violence or rancor.

Protests had gone on all day since a St. Louis judge declared former police officer Jason Stockley not guilty of murder in the death of Anthony Smith.

In some places, there were altercations between police, and a few arrests were reported. Police stated that after objects were thrown at police officers, they donned tactical gear including shields and helmets.

Using hashtags #stockleyprotests and #stockleyverdict, commentary on Twitter flew ahead of the protests, which were populated by all demographics: black and white, young and old, city and suburb.

A percussion group led chants of “no justice, no peace,” “I know that we will win” and “hey ho hey ho, killer cops have got to go.” A protester wearing a “V for Vendetta” Occupy mask waved a black and white version of the American flag printed with the names of black people who have been killed by police officers.

Courtney Kelsey and Taliba Strickland, of St. Louis, held a sign that read “Unarmed citizen — please don’t kill me.”

More Videos

West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores 2:20

West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores

Pause
Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict 4:41

Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict

Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 1:42

Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker

Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 1:10

Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown

During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through 1:47

During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through

Protester Princella Jones of St. Louis criticizes Stockley decision 0:48

Protester Princella Jones of St. Louis criticizes Stockley decision

Protesters sing together after not-guilty verdict for St. Louis police officer 1:04

Protesters sing together after not-guilty verdict for St. Louis police officer

Protesters move from 64 ramp and onto 14th street 1:25

Protesters move from 64 ramp and onto 14th street

How Wolf Branch Middle School is dealing with the movement 1:12

How Wolf Branch Middle School is dealing with the movement

Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms 2:17

Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms

  • Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown

    Police wearing riot gear faced protesters at Tucker and Spruce in downtown St. Louis on Friday afternoon, following the not-guilty verdict for former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley. He had faced first-degree murder charges in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith. "It is our duty to fight for our freedom," one demonstrator said. "We have nothing to lose but our chains."

Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown

Police wearing riot gear faced protesters at Tucker and Spruce in downtown St. Louis on Friday afternoon, following the not-guilty verdict for former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley. He had faced first-degree murder charges in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith. "It is our duty to fight for our freedom," one demonstrator said. "We have nothing to lose but our chains."

Dana Rieck drieck@bnd.com

Kelsey said she had hoped Stockley would be the case that would “make an example.” Instead, she said, the city’s preparations with barricades and a heightened police presence showed her that they knew what the verdict would be.

“I’m out here for all the people who can’t be out here today, who are scared, who don’t understand the impact of what happened today,” Strickland said. “I want to support my people and support the cause.”

Only a few feet away was Pigeon O’Brien, of Brentwood, holding up signs reading “Heal my racist city” and “‘I’m gonna kill him’ + killing him = premeditated murder.”

She said she believed the verdict to be unfair and wrong.

“I’m tired of the police killing black St. Louis,” O’Brien said. “We’re all St. Louisans, this is our city ... Our unofficial motto is, ‘I’m not racist, but ...’ and then they say something incredibly racist. Everybody needs to be part of the solution, everybody. Because everybody is part of the problem.”

Shortly before 4 p.m., protesters marched out of downtown, heading north. It was believed further protests would center on the Central West End on Friday night.

Video posted on Twitter on Friday showed police and protesters tangling downtown.

A video posted by Christian P. Bryant showed police in riot gear facing off with protesters.

Fox 2 reported that police said officers were attempting to get off buses when the confrontation happened. The police were being blocked by demonstrators at an intersection downtown. Police said rocks were being thrown at the buses, according to the TV station.

At one point, a group of the protesters stood in front of a city bus filled with officers in riot gear, blocking it from moving forward. The bus backed up and protesters again tried to stop it, with a few throwing water bottles. The bus moved less than a block before police in riot gear began pushing back the crowd.

As protesters resisted, two women told The Associated Press that police used pepper spray. Both women’s faces had been doused with milk, which is used to counter the effects of pepper spray.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores

View More Video