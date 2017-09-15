Protests after Stockley verdict mostly peaceful, but clashes and arrests reported

More Videos 2:20 West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores Pause 4:41 Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 1:10 Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 1:47 During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through 0:48 Protester Princella Jones of St. Louis criticizes Stockley decision 1:04 Protesters sing together after not-guilty verdict for St. Louis police officer 1:25 Protesters move from 64 ramp and onto 14th street 1:12 How Wolf Branch Middle School is dealing with the movement 2:17 Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

St. Louis police don riot gear during Jason Stockley verdict protests Protests remained mostly peaceful in the late afternoon Friday at the St. Louis city courthouse, with chanting and signs held up in the cordoned-off street. In some places, there were altercations between police, and a few arrests were reported. Police stated that after objects were thrown at police officers, they donned tactical gear including shields and helmets. Protests remained mostly peaceful in the late afternoon Friday at the St. Louis city courthouse, with chanting and signs held up in the cordoned-off street. In some places, there were altercations between police, and a few arrests were reported. Police stated that after objects were thrown at police officers, they donned tactical gear including shields and helmets. kberg@bnd.com

Protests remained mostly peaceful in the late afternoon Friday at the St. Louis city courthouse, with chanting and signs held up in the cordoned-off street. In some places, there were altercations between police, and a few arrests were reported. Police stated that after objects were thrown at police officers, they donned tactical gear including shields and helmets. kberg@bnd.com