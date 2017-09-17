Police search for disguised men who shot security guard in Casino Queen robbery

Three disguised men armed with rifles robbed Casino Queen in East St. Louis early Sunday morning and shot a security guard, according to Illinois State Police.
The shooting happened about 2:50 a.m. Sunday. The suspects, who concealed their identity during the robbery, also robbed a cashier cage on the main casino floor. The men fired multiple shots, according to ISP, and struck the guard, who was unarmed.
As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, police were still searching for the men.
The guard was in stable condition with “a long road to recovery” Sunday, but was expected to survive, said ISP Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. No patrons at the casino were injured.
“We are grateful that his injuries do not appear to be life threatening and he is currently listed in stable condition,” a statement from Casino Queen said. “Our thoughts are with him and his family as we all wish him a speedy recovery.”
The security force at the casino is supplemented by armed Illinois Gaming Board officers, according to the press release. These officers helped to evacuate patrons during the robbery.
Casino Queen will reopen once police finish their investigation.
Illinois State Police are handling the investigation. Anyone with information can contact state police at 618-346-3990.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
