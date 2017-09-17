Police search for disguised men who shot security guard in Casino Queen robbery

More Videos 0:47 Casino Queen closed after men armed with rifles storm casino, rob cashier Pause 1:47 During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through 0:32 Protesters damage police car in St. Louis 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 0:20 Man pepper-sprayed during Stockley protest is aided by bystander 1:08 Here's how local homes sinking into mines changed state law 1:05 Agitators smash windows in Delmar Loop as Stockley protests turn violent 1:10 Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 2:17 Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms 1:04 Protesters sing together after not-guilty verdict for St. Louis police officer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Casino Queen closed after men armed with rifles storm casino, rob cashier The Casino Queen in East St. Louis was closed Sunday morning after men armed with rifles stormed the casino and robbed a cashier. The Casino Queen in East St. Louis was closed Sunday morning after men armed with rifles stormed the casino and robbed a cashier. snagy@bnd.com

