St. Louis police report arrests after vandalism mars 3rd night of Stockley protests

Peaceful protest of Stockley verdict continues Sunday in St. Louis The afternoon after several agitators smashed storefront windows in the Delmar Loop in University City, protesters gathered in front of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in downtown St. Louis before marching to Saint Louis University's Frost Campus and back. The official protest ended at approximately 6:30 p.m., according to organizers. The afternoon after several agitators smashed storefront windows in the Delmar Loop in University City, protesters gathered in front of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in downtown St. Louis before marching to Saint Louis University's Frost Campus and back. The official protest ended at approximately 6:30 p.m., according to organizers. Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com

