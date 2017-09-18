19-year-old woman shot dead in East St. Louis

Someone shot and killed a 19-year-old woman Friday night in East St. Louis, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.
Moeshia January was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital at 11:01 p.m. after she was shot once in the chest, Dye said.
Her death has been ruled a homicide. She was shot in her home in the 1400 block of N. 48th Street at the Roosevelt Homes housing project.
East St. Louis police did not immediately return calls for comment.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
