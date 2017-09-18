Demarkis Hamblin
Demarkis Hamblin Provided by Cahokia Police Department
Demarkis Hamblin Provided by Cahokia Police Department

Metro-East News

Police search for missing Cahokia man with severe schizophrenia

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

September 18, 2017 5:37 PM

Cahokia police are looking for a Cahokia man with severe schizophrenia who has been missing for 10 days, according to KMOV-TV.

Demarkis Hamblin has been missing since Sept. 8, KMOV reported, and was last seen at his home in the 30 block of Delores Drive.

Hamblin was stopped in Poplar Bluff, Mo., a few days before he was reported missing.

He has been off his medication for his schizophrenia, his family told police.

If you have information on Hamblin’s location, call the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch as 8-year-old Cahokia football players kneel during National Anthem

Watch as 8-year-old Cahokia football players kneel during National Anthem 1:49

Watch as 8-year-old Cahokia football players kneel during National Anthem
Mascoutah soccer kicks it into high gear in 2017 2:55

Mascoutah soccer kicks it into high gear in 2017
St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes 3:51

St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes

View More Video