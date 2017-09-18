Police search for missing Cahokia man with severe schizophrenia

Cahokia police are looking for a Cahokia man with severe schizophrenia who has been missing for 10 days, according to KMOV-TV.
Demarkis Hamblin has been missing since Sept. 8, KMOV reported, and was last seen at his home in the 30 block of Delores Drive.
Hamblin was stopped in Poplar Bluff, Mo., a few days before he was reported missing.
He has been off his medication for his schizophrenia, his family told police.
If you have information on Hamblin’s location, call the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
