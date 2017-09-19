Illinois governor backs St. Louis region (after Chicago) as choice for Amazon

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner wants Amazon’s second headquarters either in Chicago or the Greater St. Louis metropolitan area, including the Missouri side of the river.
Chicago is his top choice, but if the online retailer chooses St. Louis, then Illinois residents could benefit as well, the Illinois governor said.
“As governor of the entire state of Illinois, St. Louis is also competing, and we have a major population center in (the) metro-east. We have major strategic transportation advantages in (the) metro-east around the St. Louis area,” Rauner said. “And we will be working in assistance with the St. Louis proposal as well because that could — if St. Louis has some benefits that they bring in terms of their overall package, we want to make sure that Illinois is positioned to be a great benefit of that.”
More than 100 cities or regions, including St. Clair County, are interested in becoming the shipping giant’s second headquarters. Chicago is among those offering tax credits to incoming businesses.
Comments