Here’s why some people want to get rid of township governments

Belleville is taking over township's duties Belleville officially takes over the duties of the Belleville Township on Tuesday morning. Two part-time employees will replace two full-time employees. Belleville officially takes over the duties of the Belleville Township on Tuesday morning. Two part-time employees will replace two full-time employees. Mike Koziatek mkoziatek@bnd.com

