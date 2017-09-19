Metro-East News

Student found carrying gun at Cahokia High School

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

September 19, 2017 6:28 PM

Cahokia police responded Monday to a report of a gun at Cahokia High School.

The gun was found on a 16-year-old student who did not have a license to carry it, Cahokia Capt. Dennis Plew said.

Police confiscated the gun from the boy, who Plew believes to be a junior at Cahokia High School.

Plew said he was unsure if the student was expelled or suspended from school. He was not able to discuss whether the teen was arrested or if he is facing charges.

Cahokia High School did not respond for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Editor’s note: The original version of this story said the student’s punishment would be left up to the school, which was inaccurate. The story has been corrected.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

