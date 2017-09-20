Metro-East News

All of Rothman Furniture stores closing; selling off inventory

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

September 20, 2017 9:15 AM

All six of Rothman’s furniture stores in the region are closing, including a store in O’Fallon, the company has announced.

The company is selling off its inventory.

Jay Steinbeck, executive vice president of the regional chain, sent a flier to thank customers for letting the store furnish their homes for more than 90 years.

The company said the chain’s inventory will be sold; in addition to the O’Fallon store on U.S. 50 in O’Fallon, it also has a handful of locations on the St. Louis side of the river. The chain has been open more than 90 years.

The retailer’s website is advertising a truckload mattress sale of up to 50 percent off; and also has a “now hiring” button on the page.

