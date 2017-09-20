Gov. Bruce Rauner
Gov. Bruce Rauner Seth Perlman AP
Gov. Bruce Rauner Seth Perlman AP

Metro-East News

Rauner’s support of St. Louis for Amazon bid ‘a stunning betrayal’ of Illinois, editorial says

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

September 20, 2017 10:50 AM

A Chicago business journal has a few words for Gov. Bruce Rauner after he voiced support for both St. Louis and Chicago to be Amazon’s second headquarters.

“A stunning betrayal,” Crain’s business journal called any material support the governor would offer.

Joe Cahill writes that should St. Louis get the company and it’s 50,000 jobs — which he called a long shot at best — it would not share the bounty with its metro-east neighbors.

He says Rauner’s words, even if it was meant as an “empty political gesture meant to placate downstate constituencies,” weakens Chicago’s bid for the retail shipping giant.

This piece is in stark contrast to that of New York Times columnist Ross Douthat, who says St. Louis is “a particularly compelling pick.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Belleville West teacher remembered as 'tough but fair' — like a parent

Belleville West teacher remembered as 'tough but fair' — like a parent 1:47

Belleville West teacher remembered as 'tough but fair' — like a parent
SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus 4:02

SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus
'Great Pianists of the World' coming to the Belleville 1:29

'Great Pianists of the World' coming to the Belleville

View More Video