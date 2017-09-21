If you call 911 and need an ambulance, here’s how they’ll decide what ER to take you to

More Videos 1:30 Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries Pause 2:37 Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law 2:02 What do public employees make compared to you? 1:52 Community has questions as superintendent retires in September 1:07 Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville 0:22 Fatal DUI suspect leaves court 1:03 Crews respond to house fire in Centreville 2:40 Belleville priest makes journey to Holy Land 0:27 Double-fatal crash on Illinois 15 in Belleville 1:23 Wesclin basketball coach on being the coach, father to son on the team Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How does the new St. Elizabeth's ER compare with the old? The new St. Elizabeth's hospital comes with new features in its emergency room. The new St. Elizabeth's hospital comes with new features in its emergency room. Kelsey Landis klandis@bnd.com

The new St. Elizabeth's hospital comes with new features in its emergency room. Kelsey Landis klandis@bnd.com