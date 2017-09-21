Interstate shuts down after pedestrian runs into UPS truck

A pedestrian ran into traffic on southbound Interstate 55 and was hit by a truck, prompting the closure of the interstate for a time.
First-responders shut down southbound Interstate 55 near Horseshoe Lake Road to allow medical helicopters to land and take the man to Saint Louis University Hospital.
The interstate reopened by 9:45 a.m.
The man suffered life-threatening injuries but was alive when he was transported to the hospital, said Timothy Tyler of the Illinois State Police.
Tyler said the man “ran into a UPS truck” and his body was run over by the rear tandem wheels on the truck.
Tyler said he smelled alcohol, and the man, about 30, appeared intoxicated.
