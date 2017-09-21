Metro-East News

Interstate shuts down after pedestrian runs into UPS truck

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

September 21, 2017 10:04 AM

A pedestrian ran into traffic on southbound Interstate 55 and was hit by a truck, prompting the closure of the interstate for a time.

First-responders shut down southbound Interstate 55 near Horseshoe Lake Road to allow medical helicopters to land and take the man to Saint Louis University Hospital.

The interstate reopened by 9:45 a.m.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries but was alive when he was transported to the hospital, said Timothy Tyler of the Illinois State Police.

Tyler said the man “ran into a UPS truck” and his body was run over by the rear tandem wheels on the truck.

Tyler said he smelled alcohol, and the man, about 30, appeared intoxicated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

"It's nature, and then it's urban"

1:38

"It's nature, and then it's urban"
How does the new St. Elizabeth's ER compare with the old? 1:23

How does the new St. Elizabeth's ER compare with the old?
First responders at scene of six-vehicle wreck on U.S. 50 0:46

First responders at scene of six-vehicle wreck on U.S. 50

View More Video