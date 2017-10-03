Derleth gets 45 years in sex abuse case; kidnapping case still pending

More Videos 1:52 Belleville bishop blesses St. Elizabeth's new hospital in O'Fallon Pause 2:05 Meet Brandon McReynolds, a transgender man 1:19 Early-morning Pocahontas fire leaves one dead and five injured 1:02 Hofbrauhaus receives liquor license 0:47 Casino Queen closed after men armed with rifles storm casino, rob cashier 0:14 Police investigate in East St. Louis 4:04 Police start national manhunt after 13-year-old, infant son kidnapped 2:17 Mother of kidnapped Madison County girl waits to talk to daughter again 1:48 Meet governor hopeful Bob Daiber 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mother of kidnapped Madison County girl waits to talk to daughter again In this September 2016 video, Jennifer Derleth, the mother of the Madison County teen who was kidnapped with her newborn son, waits for her daughter to call her once her plane lands in St. Louis. Katherine Derleth, 13, and her infant son, Christopher Ray Derleth were rescued in West Virginia after being kidnapped by Katherine's stepfather, Christopher M. Derleth, who was taken into custody. In this September 2016 video, Jennifer Derleth, the mother of the Madison County teen who was kidnapped with her newborn son, waits for her daughter to call her once her plane lands in St. Louis. Katherine Derleth, 13, and her infant son, Christopher Ray Derleth were rescued in West Virginia after being kidnapped by Katherine's stepfather, Christopher M. Derleth, who was taken into custody. George Pawlaczyk gpawlaczyk@bnd.com

