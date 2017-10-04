Two released from hospital after house fire kills 4-year-old, hospitalizes rest of family

More Videos 0:24 Coroner arrives at Cahokia middle school where fetal remains were found Pause 1:52 Belleville bishop blesses St. Elizabeth's new hospital in O'Fallon 2:05 Meet Brandon McReynolds, a transgender man 0:21 Fetal remains found at Cahokia middle school 0:14 Authorities on scene at Cahokia middle school where fetal remains were found 1:19 Early-morning Pocahontas fire leaves one dead and five injured 2:17 Mother of kidnapped Madison County girl waits to talk to daughter again 4:04 Police start national manhunt after 13-year-old, infant son kidnapped 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 1:02 Hofbrauhaus receives liquor license Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Early-morning Pocahontas fire leaves one dead and five injured Scenes from a fire at 2:45 a.m. in Pocahontas, Illinois that left a 4-year-old dead and five other family members hospitalized with serious injuries. Scenes from a fire at 2:45 a.m. in Pocahontas, Illinois that left a 4-year-old dead and five other family members hospitalized with serious injuries. mbraa@bnd.com

