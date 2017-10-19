St. Louis region officially submits Amazon HQ2 bid that includes metro-east

More Videos 1:07 A few million ways Illinois neglects kids, cops, health care Pause 7:02 Police need to be seen to deter crime 0:51 Man dies in Cahokia house fire 2:18 FBI operation helps child victims of human trafficking 1:19 More changes are coming to O’Fallon. Here’s how one area transformed over the years. 1:03 Watch the drawing at queen of hearts raffle in Aviston 3:25 'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 4:57 How to help save the pollinators vital to our food supply 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. Have a look around. The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. Have a look around. Amazon

The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. Have a look around. Amazon