Driver strikes, kills pedestrian near Collinsville, police say

A driver struck and killed a pedestrian near Collinsville and was arrested for drunk driving Saturday night, police say.
According to KMOV, a male pedestrian was walking on Illinois Route 159 at Tanglewood Parkway around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit by a driver in a Toyota Highlander.
The driver called the police from the scene between Fairview Heights and Collinsville, according to Fox 2 News, and he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Illinois State Police is handling the investigation.
Police had not released names of the driver or victim as of Sunday afternoon.
