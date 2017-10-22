After striking the pedestrian, police say, the motorist was arrested for drunken driving Sunday night.
Metro-East News

Driver strikes, kills pedestrian near Collinsville, police say

By Compiled by Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

October 22, 2017 4:59 PM

A driver struck and killed a pedestrian near Collinsville and was arrested for drunk driving Saturday night, police say.

According to KMOV, a male pedestrian was walking on Illinois Route 159 at Tanglewood Parkway around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit by a driver in a Toyota Highlander.

The driver called the police from the scene between Fairview Heights and Collinsville, according to Fox 2 News, and he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Illinois State Police is handling the investigation.

Police had not released names of the driver or victim as of Sunday afternoon.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

