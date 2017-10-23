Ten reports of abuse weren’t enough to save ‘Princess’ Emily

More Videos 0:33 Listeria is rare but dangerous Pause 3:03 Take a ride through a snow plow obstacle course race 2:48 Take a look inside Belleville’s newly renovated City Hall 2:11 Bruce Rauner announces re-election bid 1:52 Community has questions as superintendent retires in September 3:12 See the renovations at Belleville's City Hall 0:51 Man dies in Cahokia house fire 7:02 Police need to be seen to deter crime 1:03 Watch the drawing at queen of hearts raffle in Aviston 0:14 Police investigate in East St. Louis Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dupo mom charged in daughter's murder rants about demon Mary Lockett, 36, of Dupo, was being transferred to a courtroom when she yelled and cursed at a BND photographer. She's charged with first degree murder in the suffocation death of her 4-year-old daughter, Emily Rose Perrin, who suffered from cystic fibrosis. Lockett has four other children. Mary Lockett, 36, of Dupo, was being transferred to a courtroom when she yelled and cursed at a BND photographer. She's charged with first degree murder in the suffocation death of her 4-year-old daughter, Emily Rose Perrin, who suffered from cystic fibrosis. Lockett has four other children. Tim Vizer tvizer@bnd.com

Mary Lockett, 36, of Dupo, was being transferred to a courtroom when she yelled and cursed at a BND photographer. She's charged with first degree murder in the suffocation death of her 4-year-old daughter, Emily Rose Perrin, who suffered from cystic fibrosis. Lockett has four other children. Tim Vizer tvizer@bnd.com