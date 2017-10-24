Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down I-70 ramp on Musial bridge

An overturned tractor-trailer truck shut down the westbound ramp onto Interstate 70 near Stan Musial Bridge on Tuesday morning.
No injuries were reported as of Tuesday morning, according to KSDK. Crews were still attempting to remove the trailer at 6:30 a.m.
Over turned tractor trailer has the exit ramp to I-70 from the Stan Musial Bridge shut down! @WthrmnSlaughter will have the latest @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/qSxk11O8ZM— joe young (@mightyjofoto) October 24, 2017
Tow truck has arrived to remove the over turned tractor trailer blocking west bound 70 from IL as you exit the Stan Musial Bridge @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/An9RhmUYpP— joe young (@mightyjofoto) October 24, 2017
The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m., Fox 2 News reports.
Views of the closure of the ramp from the SMVMB to 70 closed due to the overturned TT, happened 5:26am pic.twitter.com/nJdSLP1JH6— Monica Adams (@FoxTrafficDiva) October 24, 2017
Semi blocking ramp from Musial to 70 West. #Skyzoom4 with first aerial view. #n4tm pic.twitter.com/BNN2ewyWjW— Mark Griffin (@mgriffin_kmov) October 24, 2017
The ramp opened back up at around 8:40 a.m. according to Fox 2 News.
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
