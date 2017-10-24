Metro-East News

Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down I-70 ramp on Musial bridge

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

October 24, 2017 6:39 AM

An overturned tractor-trailer truck shut down the westbound ramp onto Interstate 70 near Stan Musial Bridge on Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported as of Tuesday morning, according to KSDK. Crews were still attempting to remove the trailer at 6:30 a.m.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m., Fox 2 News reports.

The ramp opened back up at around 8:40 a.m. according to Fox 2 News.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

