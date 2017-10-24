Contrite teen who threw fatal punch gets probation, ordered to pay restitution

More Videos 0:49 Man taken into custody after standoff in Caseyville Pause 1:14 Illinois opioid help hotline outsourced to Boston, Massachusetts 2:19 Friend talks about Illinois 111 fatal crash victim 1:04 Pickup driver dies in crash with police cruiser in Pontoon Beach 3:09 22-year-old Cahokia woman stabbed in November wants justice 1:35 Alamo Drafthouse movie theater chain is coming to St. Louis in 2019 0:44 Police chief discusses Thursday afternoon's standoff 1:19 See what’s behind the rocks project at St. Clare School in O'Fallon 2:23 Here's what was in St. Elizabeth's 60-year-old time capsule 1:03 Belleville woman agrees to tear down her home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Family members of Jacob Arter said they are satisfied with the judge's decision to impose a sentence of probation, rather than prison, for a juvenile who fatally punched Jacob at a party. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Family members of Jacob Arter said they are satisfied with the judge's decision to impose a sentence of probation, rather than prison, for a juvenile who fatally punched Jacob at a party. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com