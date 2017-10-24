SWAT team, police descend on Highland residence

More Videos 0:43 Family of Jacob Arter reacts to sentencing Pause 1:38 Breese teenager found guilty in involuntary manslaughter case 1:15 'No downsides' to legalized gambling for small businesses in Illinois 0:40 SWAT team deployed in Highland 1:32 9-year-old with rare disease needs your help 2:40 Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts 2:02 What do public employees make compared with you? 0:31 Bruce Rauner campaign video: Thanks, Mike! 2:37 New astronaut, crew members launch to International Space Station 1:36 Flight attendant Betty Ong calls from plane on 9/11 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

SWAT team deployed in Highland Emergency crews and a SWAT team were called out Tuesday in Highland, according to Highland EMS Chief Brian Wilson. The crews were in the area of Casey’s General Store at 315 Broadway in Highland. Emergency crews and a SWAT team were called out Tuesday in Highland, according to Highland EMS Chief Brian Wilson. The crews were in the area of Casey’s General Store at 315 Broadway in Highland. mbraa@bnd.com

Emergency crews and a SWAT team were called out Tuesday in Highland, according to Highland EMS Chief Brian Wilson. The crews were in the area of Casey’s General Store at 315 Broadway in Highland. mbraa@bnd.com