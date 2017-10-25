Downtown Springfield
Springfield doesn’t want to be ‘Welcoming City’ for undocumented immigrants

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

October 25, 2017 12:16 PM

Three of Springfield’s 10 aldermen wanted to label the city as a “welcoming” one for undocumented immigrants, but the others outvoted them, putting the proposal on hold.

The “Welcoming City” designation would let undocumented immigrants and refugees know that they are valued members of the community, sponsor Kristin DiCenso told the Springfield State Journal-Register.

The designation would have not have gone so far as to declare Springfield a sanctuary city. A sanctuary city offers some protections to undocumented immigrants against federal authority. Both Chicago and Cook County are sanctuary areas.

The tabled resolution would not have been legally binding.

