Someone is pooping in washing machines at SIU residence hall

Students at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale say someone is putting feces in washing machines in a residence hall, according to the student newspaper.
The laundry room at Abbott Hall on campus has had machines used as toilets, several students have reported since September.
Brian Pillar, a freshman studying industrial design, told the Daily Egyptian that he recently found feces in a washing machine.
“I went down into the laundry room to wash my clothes and I opened one of the washers and noticed that it smelled like someone had taken a dump in there,” he said. “I wondered if maybe someone had had an accident in their clothes or something.”
Khiyah Ransom reported finding feces after her laundry had gone through the wash cycle.
“Now, I’m like terrified to wash in Abbott,” Ransom said. “I was really upset about it, but I was like, I’m just wondering who’s doing this pooping.”
She added, “I don’t think it’s really funny.”
The director of University Housing, Jon Shaffer, released a statement assuring that the incident is being investigated, according to KFVS.
Housing staff received one report of an incident in September; it is being investigated by the Department of Public Safety. Following the report, staff members initiated conversations with students about responsible group living and respect for each other’s property. We always encourage residents to stay with their laundry in order to prevent theft or other issues.
In September, a woman dubbed the ‘Mad Pooper’ in Colorado Springs, Colorado repeatedly defecated on the front lawn of a family home.
