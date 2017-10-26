SIU says students have been counseled about poop in washing machines

Students at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale have been counseled about respecting others, following reports that feces has been found in washing machines at a residence hall, according to the New York Post.
A school spokeswoman told the Post there has been one official report of poop in a washing machine filed with the school, and it was filed in September. At least eight students have discovered their wet washings soiled, according to SIU’s student newspaper, the Daily Egyptian.
“Following the report, staff members initiated conversations with students about responsible group living and respect for each other’s property,” Rae Goldsmith, SIU’s chief communications officer, told the Post.
There are no security cameras in the laundry area, according to the student newspaper.
