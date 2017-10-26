Historic Belleville home went on the auction block. Local group stepped up and saved it.

More Videos 1:35 Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey Pause 2:02 Belleville salon owner reflects on the derailed train that nearly destroyed her shop 0:42 Convicted township leader's sister faces loan fraud charge 4:02 SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus 0:31 Bruce Rauner campaign video: Thanks, Mike! 2:11 Bruce Rauner announces re-election bid 1:38 Breese teenager found guilty in involuntary manslaughter case 2:02 What do public employees make compared with you? 1:00 What's happening at SIUE? Student explains issues of racism and protest that followed. 0:43 Family of Jacob Arter reacts to sentencing Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Historic 1870s Belleville home among 300 to be auctioned A house in the Old Belleville Historic District is going up for auction, along with 300 other properties and 43 mobile homes, on Oct. 25. The property, at 523 Abend Street, was built in the 1800s as a combination grocery store and residence and has been vacant for many years. A house in the Old Belleville Historic District is going up for auction, along with 300 other properties and 43 mobile homes, on Oct. 25. The property, at 523 Abend Street, was built in the 1800s as a combination grocery store and residence and has been vacant for many years. Casey Bischel cbischel@bnd.com

