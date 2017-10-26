Local teacher supply and toy store closing after almost 30 years

After nearly 30 years in business, Parent Teacher Tools Inc. anticipates closing at the end of November.
The business, located at 2073 W. Highway 50, could continue if someone wants to buy the place, but owner Karen Kay Williamson said it’s time for her to move on to the next chapter of life now that her daughter, Kaylnn, is in college at Washington University.
“I’m sorry that I have to close,” a tearful Williamson said Thursday.
The mother-turned-entrepreneur took over the business in 2001 and expanded its inventory to include more learning materials, toys and games.
The business also carries patches, pins and uniforms for Girls Scouts, and aids for children with special needs.
“It was important for me to give teachers a choice,” Williamson said. “I’m sorry they are not going to have that anymore.”
While more teachers and parents shop online for supplies and educational toys, they don’t have the advantage of trying a product it before purchasing it, Williamson said.
From educational posters and books to seasonal decorations for classrooms and churches, Williamson’s store offers a wide range of supplies.
“I’m really sad,” longtime customer Lucretia Jones said. “Now we don’t what we going to do. ... They were really nice and would get you everything you needed.”
Williamson had hoped the business would continue with a new owner. There’s still time for someone to come forward if they want it, she said.
Larger items in the store, including the popular train table, will be auctioned off at 7 p.m. Saturday. The store is also getting rid of its fixtures and has discounted every item in the store.
“We are open until everything is gone,” Williamson said. “We’ve sold a lot of things, but we still have a lot to sell.”
For more information about the store closing, call 618-632-3777.
