Here are the six St. Louis-area casinos that metro-east residents visit — and why

More Videos 2:06 Which casinos do metro-east residents visit? Pause 0:57 Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 1:41 Making the decision to commute 0:47 Police give update on Sunday night shooting in Belleville 1:09 This local food truck serves sweets 2:47 Award-winning Latin teacher puts his students ahead of studies 1:23 Parent Teacher Tools going out of business 2:21 He was in a coma for five months. This cyclist is now focused on recovering and giving back. 2:39 The long road back from a bicycling accident 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Which casinos do metro-east residents visit? Swansea resident Jerri Allen and her mother, Dortha Renfro, of Waterloo, discuss why they enjoy going to casinos and which ones they like best in the St. Louis area. Swansea resident Jerri Allen and her mother, Dortha Renfro, of Waterloo, discuss why they enjoy going to casinos and which ones they like best in the St. Louis area. tmaddox@bnd.com

Swansea resident Jerri Allen and her mother, Dortha Renfro, of Waterloo, discuss why they enjoy going to casinos and which ones they like best in the St. Louis area. tmaddox@bnd.com