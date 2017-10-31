WWII medals may have been accidentally donated to Goodwill

A veteran’s World War II medals may have been accidentally donated to a St. Louis Goodwill.
The MERS Goodwill came across a donation of five WWII medals, including a Purple Heart, at its downtown outlet center on Market Street, according to a news release. The medals are believed to have belonged to Marvin L. Cox, who may have been a doctor in Belleville.
Records show a man named Marvin L. Cox, who died in 2009, was a counselor in Belleville and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. However, Goodwill officials are not certain if the medals belonged to this individual, or if the owner of the medals lived in Belleville. Further details on the possible owner of the medals were not immediately available.
Goodwill is holding the medals at its headquarters at 1727 Locust Street in St. Louis.
Kara Berg
