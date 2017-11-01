Medals accidentally donated to Goodwill are headed back to Belleville veteran’s widow

A World War II veteran’s widow stepped forward Wednesday morning to claim the man’s medals after they were accidentally donated to a Goodwill store in St. Louis this week.
MERS Goodwill officials announced on Tuesday that they received a donation of five WWII medals, including a Purple Heart, belonging to Dr. Marvin L. Cox, at its downtown outlet center on Market Street.
The veteran’s wife, Natalya Cox, told Goodwill officials she was cleaning out her home and did donate items to Goodwill — however, she did not know the box of medals was donated along with other items.
Goodwill will return the medals to Natalya Cox soon, according to a news release from Goodwill.
Marvin Cox died in 2009 and was a counselor in Belleville. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
