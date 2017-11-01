A World War II veteran’s widow stepped forward Wednesday morning to claim these medals after they were donated to a Goodwill store in St. Louis this week.
A World War II veteran’s widow stepped forward Wednesday morning to claim these medals after they were donated to a Goodwill store in St. Louis this week. Provided
A World War II veteran’s widow stepped forward Wednesday morning to claim these medals after they were donated to a Goodwill store in St. Louis this week. Provided

Metro-East News

Medals accidentally donated to Goodwill are headed back to Belleville veteran’s widow

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

November 01, 2017 10:25 AM

A World War II veteran’s widow stepped forward Wednesday morning to claim the man’s medals after they were accidentally donated to a Goodwill store in St. Louis this week.

MERS Goodwill officials announced on Tuesday that they received a donation of five WWII medals, including a Purple Heart, belonging to Dr. Marvin L. Cox, at its downtown outlet center on Market Street.

The veteran’s wife, Natalya Cox, told Goodwill officials she was cleaning out her home and did donate items to Goodwill — however, she did not know the box of medals was donated along with other items.

Goodwill will return the medals to Natalya Cox soon, according to a news release from Goodwill.

Marvin Cox died in 2009 and was a counselor in Belleville. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights

    One man died in a mobile home fire early Wednesday in Fairview Heights.

Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights

Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights 0:40

Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights
Demolition of Belleville swimming pool 1:40

Demolition of Belleville swimming pool
Mobile home burns, displacing family 0:39

Mobile home burns, displacing family

View More Video