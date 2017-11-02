Metro-East News

Police ID women killed in Illinois 15 crash

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

November 02, 2017 6:48 AM

Police released the names of the three Illinois women killed just after 4 p.m. Wednesday in a two-car crash on Illinois 15 near Nashville.

The two drivers and passenger who died in the head-on accident were: Patricia C. Smith, 67, from Louisville; Karen L. Lunte, 70, from Nashville; and Diane A. Maschhoff, 65, from Hoyleton.

Smith was driving a Jeep SUV west on Illinois 15 near Madison Road when she came around a curve in the road and crossed over the center line, according to Illinois Sate Police.

The 67-year-old then collided head-on with a Buick SUV, driven by Lunte heading east.

Smith and Lunte were killed in the accident, as was Lunte’s passenger, Maschhoff.

Officers noted in their report that Smith was reportedly driving too fast.

All three women were wearing seat belts, police said.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

