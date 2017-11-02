Person of interest held in shooting death of Belleville teen

Belleville Police said Thursday they were holding a person of interest in the shooting death of 18-year-old Deveon Hunt.
A person of interest was in custody Thursday, police said. Evidence presented to the state’s attorney’s office for review, for possible charges, is “very lengthy,” said Capt. Matt Eiskant, special operations commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.
Hunt was shot after 10 p.m. Sunday evening in an alley behind West Main Street in Belleville. An autopsy determined he died of gunshot wounds to the lungs and aorta.
“This is not a random act, whatsoever,” Eiskant said Thursday.
Police expected a formal response from the state’s attorney’s office regarding the filing of charges by Friday.
“They have a lot to review,” Eiskant said, explaining that Major Case Squad investigations generate “a lot of leads, and a lot of reports.”
“The Major Case Squad has been working long hours to bring resolution to this case, but the public has been great,” Eiskant said. “My hat’s off to (business owners and residents) getting involved and working with us.”
Police said the teen’s death is the first homicide inside the Belleville city limits in 2017.
