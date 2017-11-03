O’Fallon city officials one step closer to developing downtown plaza

More Videos 2:14 16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of friend Pause 2:28 Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home 0:57 Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 2:27 Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 1:14 St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move 2:19 Meet the 90-year-old grocery bagger who works in Fairview Heights 1:50 Death investigation mishandled from start, dead teen's family friend says 3:20 'I walked over there and touched his cheek, and he was cold. He was gone.' 2:06 Which casinos do metro-east residents visit? 0:47 Police give update on Sunday night shooting in Belleville Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Plans are underway for the development of a new downtown plaza in O’Fallon. The proposed multipurpose plaza, planned for the area of First and Vine streets, is part of the Destination O’Fallon plan -- aimed at attracting businesses and residents. Kelsey Landis klandis@bnd.com