Moving day: St. Elizabeth’s Hospital officially closes in Belleville, reopens in O’Fallon

More Videos 3:07 Lights On: St. Elizabeth’s Hospital patients make the move from Belleville to O’Fallon Pause 2:28 Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home 0:32 New mom and son leave St. Elizabeth's 0:25 First patient leaves St. Elizabeth's 0:31 Opening day at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon 2:14 16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of friend 2:03 East St. Louis Township pork steak donation 0:57 Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 1:38 Which kind of Krispy Kreme doughnut would you be? 1:02 O’Fallon mayor discusses downtown plaza Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Lights On: St. Elizabeth’s Hospital patients make the move from Belleville to O’Fallon During a carefully planned day, ambulances transported about 60 patients from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville to the new St. Elizabeth's in O’Fallon on Saturday. During a carefully planned day, ambulances transported about 60 patients from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville to the new St. Elizabeth's in O’Fallon on Saturday. jlim@mcclatchy.com

