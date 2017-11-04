Moving day: St. Elizabeth’s Hospital officially closes in Belleville, reopens in O’Fallon

The News-Democrat is tracking events today as St. Elizabeth’s Hospital closes in Belleville and reopens in O’Fallon.
Here are the latest developments:
9:20 a.m.: The transfer of patients from the former St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville to the new St. Elizabeth’s in O’Fallon is complete.
8:54 a.m.: Six patients have arrived in the new emergency room in O’Fallon independent from the in-patient transfers, according to St. Elizabeth’s spokeswoman Kelly Barbeau. Five arrived in private vehicles and one arrived in an ambulance, Barbeau said.
8:40 a.m.: Four patients remain in Belleville and 53 have been transported to O’Fallon, for a total of 57 patients being transferred on Saturday, Barbeau said.
8 a.m.: Dr. Len Glover reports all patients have left the emergency room in Belleville. He’s now on standby until all patients have been transported to the new hospital in O’Fallon.
Glover has been an emergency room physician at St. Elizabeth’s since his residency 18 years ago.
“It’s bittersweet, a lot of memories here,” Glover said. “It was strange driving into work this morning.”
Glover said his thoughts go back to all of the patients he’s treated in the ER and all of the fellow staffers who have either retired or died.
He now looks forward to working in the new hospital, where he will finish his shift Saturday.
“I’m excited about the new place. It’ll be a lot of fun.”
7:50 a.m: Air Force Maj. Laura Raineri of the 932nd Aeromedical Staging Squadron based at Scott Air Force Base says the transfer is “going smooth.”
Raineri said 30 members of her reserve unit helped with the patient transfers on Saturday.
On Friday night, nine members of the unit met with each patient to tell them what they could expect during the transfer.
Raineri said each patient had a tracking triage badge and members of her unit used their mobile phones to scan the badge for each patient before they left in an ambulance.
“It allows us to track the patient in their movement along their transfer,” Raineri said.
Raineri said St. Elizabeth’s put the process in place and the Scott unit was helping to implement it on Saturday. “But it is a system that we use too in our missions,” she said.
7:30 a.m.: Hospital officials say the transfer of patients is going smoothly and quickly. More than half of the patients have been transferred. They expect to complete the transfers by noon.
5:30 a.m.: The first mother and her newborn arrive at St. Elizabeth’s in O’Fallon. Emily Culliney, 39, left Belleville with her 1-day-old son, Sean Micheal. Culliney is a doctor in St. Elizabeth’s Family Medical Residency clinic, now based in O’Fallon. She says “it wasn’t planned” for the first mother at the new hospital to also be an employee.
“We didn’t anticipate this at all,” Culliney said, holding her baby in bed as her husband, Kevin, stood next to her. “We thought, ‘Do I really want to go through this?’ But it has just been as smooth as can possibly be.”
5:26 a.m.: The first patient, Daniel J. Thelen, 83, of Belleville arrives safely at the new hospital, greeted by HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital CEO Peg Sebastian. Thelen is one of about 60 patients being moved, Sebastian said. Initial estimates indicated there might be as many as 80 patients, but the hospital was able to discharge some patients before the transfer.
“We feel so good,” Sebastian said of the first patient arriving. “It was like, yes! Our first arrival, and it was a safe arrival.”
O’Fallon-Shiloh EMS transported the first patient.
5:15 a.m. Dr. Emily Culliney and her newborn son, Sean Michael, were the first maternity ward patients to leave St. Elizabeth’s in Belleville for the trip to the new hospital in O’Fallon.
Sean Michael was born Friday.
Kevin Culliney said he and his wife Emily checked into St. Elizabeth’s on Halloween night.
“It’s been a wonderful experience,” he said. “We had no idea the hospital was going to open when we were coming in. Sean Michael decided when he’s showing up.”
5:07 a.m.: The first patient leaves Belleville headed for O’Fallon.
4:20 a.m.: Robyn Borawski, who has worked at St. Elizabeth’s since 1977, was off duty on Saturday but drove downtown because she wanted see the moment the hospital officially closed.
“I had to come and see it,” Borawski said.
Borawski works in patient scheduling and will remain in a St. Elizabeth’s office in downtown Belleville.
Since St. Elizabeth’s was unable to sell the hospital building in Belleville, hospital leaders have decided to have the building torn down.
Borawski said she will be “sad to see” the building demolished. St. Elizabeth’s traces its roots in Belleville to 1875 when three nuns from Germany established a hospital.
4 a.m.: The outdoor sign lights for the emergency room in Belleville were turned off and a crew started covering the signs with plastic sheeting.
3:50 a.m.: A long line of ambulances was parked in front of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in downtown Belleville waiting to take patients to the new hospital in O’Fallon.
Kelsey Landis: 618-239-2110, @kelseylandis
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital at a glance
- St. Elizabeth’s Hospital opened at 4 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of North Green Mount Road and Interstate 64 in O’Fallon. At the same time Saturday, St. Elizabeth’s closed its hospital in downtown Belleville.
- The new hospital at 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd. cost $253 million and has 144 beds. Construction began in 2015.
- A $34 million ambulatory care center is adjacent to the hospital. The total cost of the O’Fallon campus on 120 acres is valued at $300 million.
- The main phone number remains 618-234-2120. You also can get information from St. Elizabeth’s on Facebook and Twitter.
Comments