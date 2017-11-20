Caseyville police dog sniffs out cocaine, heroin during weekend

Dallas the K9 racked up some numbers this weekend with the Caseyville Police Department and his partner, Sgt. Cody Wiley. During traffic stops Saturday and Sunday, Dallas helped find:
▪ 40 grams of marijuana
▪ 12 pill capsules of heroin
▪ 12 grams of cocaine
▪ 9 Vicodin pills
▪ 1.5 grams of methamphetamine
Wiley and Dallas also made five warrant arrests and recovered a stolen handgun.
One of the people pulled over tried to run, Wiley said.
“I actually chased her and ended up and tasing her,” Wiley said. “I didn’t get a chance to let him out. But he did find the drugs in the car.”
Dallas was a “single-purpose” dog with the Caseyville police and assigned to drug interdiction with the Drug Enforcement Agency until August, Wiley said, when the two were partnered. They went through the canine academy together, and now Dallas is trained in tracking and suspect apprehension as well.
On the Caseyville Police Department’s Facebook page, Dallas is pictured wearing a chain collar and sitting down, something that might be out of character. Wiley said the four-year-old Belgian Malinois is usually active.
“He likes to chew up my house,” Wiley said as well as run in circles in the backyard and bark at the birds.
