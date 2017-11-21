Madison County woman’s body found in vehicle in farm pond

The body of a rural Alton woman who had been reported missing was found Tuesday morning in her vehicle, which was submerged in a small farm pond.
Madison County Sheriff’s Capt. T. Mike Dixon said family members reported that Kristen L. Luebbert went missing about 1:30 a.m. on Monday. The family reported that Luebbert apparently left in her 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe.
About 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, someone found signs suggesting that a vehicle had entered a small pond near the intersection of Rush Lane and Fosterburg Road, north of Bethalto.
Dive teams located the submerged vehicle, which was removed from the pond. Luebbert’s body was found in the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dixon said an investigation was being conducted, but foul play is not suspected.
