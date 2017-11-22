Crowds flock to Aviston Queen of Hearts raffle for chance to win $1.09 million

More Videos 2:12 Habitat Hero shares why he puts in his all for others Pause 1:45 Crowd lines up early for $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts raffle 1:46 Illinois student talks about saving money out of state 2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 0:25 Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing 1:29 Belleville's Christkindlmarkt opens Friday 2:45 How to spatchcock a turkey 1:22 Drivers say O’Fallon I-64 exit is a hazard 2:52 Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm 1:38 Get a look inside the new Peacock Bakery and Cafe Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Crowd lines up early for $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts raffle A crowd began forming early Wednesday afternoon outside the Aviston American Legion, where a $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts raffle drawing was to be held at 8 p.m. People said they wanted to get seats and tables when the hall opened at 3 p.m. A crowd began forming early Wednesday afternoon outside the Aviston American Legion, where a $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts raffle drawing was to be held at 8 p.m. People said they wanted to get seats and tables when the hall opened at 3 p.m. Brian Brueggemann bbrueggemann@bnd.com

A crowd began forming early Wednesday afternoon outside the Aviston American Legion, where a $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts raffle drawing was to be held at 8 p.m. People said they wanted to get seats and tables when the hall opened at 3 p.m. Brian Brueggemann bbrueggemann@bnd.com