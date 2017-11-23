Third person dies after I-55 crash that killed Staunton sisters

1:29 Belleville's Christkindlmarkt opens Friday Pause

2:12 Habitat Hero shares why he puts in his all for others

2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

1:45 Crowd lines up early for $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts raffle

0:55 Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Fairview Heights

1:46 Illinois student talks about saving money out of state

3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

1:38 Get a look inside the new Peacock Bakery and Cafe

3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School