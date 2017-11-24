Metro-East News

Police investigate East St. Louis’ 34th homicide

By Carolyn P. Smith

November 24, 2017 02:26 PM

EAST ST. LOUIS

Early Friday morning, a man who police believe to be in his 20s was found shot to death in a field in the 700 block of Alhambra. Police have not identified the victim, and no motive has been established.

East St. Louis Police Chief Jerry Simon said police received a call reporting shots fired at 1:30 a.m Friday.

“Some people in the area heard gunshots. They ... saw the man laying in the field off the sidewalk next to a house, and called police,” Simon said.

Responding police first saw a car with all of its windows shot out. “It was sitting on the side of the road,” Simon said. Police also found numerous shell casings on the ground. Then they spotted the male victim in the field, about 15 yards from the street.

Simon said the identity of the man is being withheld, pending notification of the next of kin.

He also confirmed police have not yet identified the shooter nor have they established a motive for the city’s 34th homicide this year.

The victim was taken by ambulance to St. Louis University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to call the police.

