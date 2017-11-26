Metro-East News

Major Case Squad investigating homicide in Cahokia

By Kaley Johnson

November 26, 2017

The Major Case Squad is investigating the shooting death of a 33-year-old man in Cahokia on Saturday night.

At about 8:30 p.m., Cahokia police responded to shots fired on West Adams Street. Officers found Akeem A Haynes shot and lying in the street, according to a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

Haynes was taken to St. Louis University Hospital where he died of his injuries. The Major Case Squad is investigating Haynes’ death as a murder, according to the release.

According to the release, no one was in custody as of Sunday at noon in connection with the shooting and “the squad is hoping to develop leads today to help solve this case.”

Fourteen investigators are working the case, led by Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-332- 4248.

