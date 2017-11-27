Daily Show comedian books a date with Peabody Opera House

Trevor Noah, of The Daily Show, will be at the Peabody Opera House in May.
Tickets for the May 11 show will start at $42 and range up to $92 and will go on sale “soon,” according to the Peabody Opera House website.
Noah is a comedian from Africa and his ninth comedy special, “Afraid of the Dark,” was released on Netflix in February. In addition to his contributions to “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, Noah has a late night talk show called “Tonight with Trevor Noah” and wrote a book “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.”
