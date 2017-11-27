FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2015 file photo, Trevor Noah appears during a taping of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” a fake news series on Comedy Central, in New York.
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2015 file photo, Trevor Noah appears during a taping of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” a fake news series on Comedy Central, in New York. Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2015 file photo, Trevor Noah appears during a taping of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” a fake news series on Comedy Central, in New York. Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Metro-East News

Daily Show comedian books a date with Peabody Opera House

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

November 27, 2017 09:08 AM

Trevor Noah, of The Daily Show, will be at the Peabody Opera House in May.

Tickets for the May 11 show will start at $42 and range up to $92 and will go on sale “soon,” according to the Peabody Opera House website.

Noah is a comedian from Africa and his ninth comedy special, “Afraid of the Dark,” was released on Netflix in February. In addition to his contributions to “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, Noah has a late night talk show called “Tonight with Trevor Noah” and wrote a book “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The Great Train Show runs in Collinsville during Thanksgiving weekend

    Mason Reichert, 3, of Maryville, watches some of the model trains passing Sunday while with his grandfather Wayne Phelps at the Great Train Show at the Gateway Center in Collinsville. The annual show features vendors buying and selling model trains as well as multiple train sets running for people to watch. The show ran Saturday and Sunday and is Thanksgiving weekend each year.

The Great Train Show runs in Collinsville during Thanksgiving weekend

The Great Train Show runs in Collinsville during Thanksgiving weekend 0:59

The Great Train Show runs in Collinsville during Thanksgiving weekend
Major Case Squad investigating shooting that killed 33-year-old 1:06

Major Case Squad investigating shooting that killed 33-year-old

Santa arrives in Belleville 2:01

Santa arrives in Belleville

View More Video