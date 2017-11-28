Man rolls car during medical emergency on I-57

A 70-year-old Eureka, Missouri man was seriously injured Monday evening when he lost control of his car on Interstate 57 near Ina and crashed into multiple bridge support crash barrels.
Frank A. Yonce was driving a 2015 Mazda MX-5 with a passenger around 6:20 p.m. when he suffered a “sudden and severe medical issue” in Jefferson County, according to a release from Illinois State Police Trooper Christopher Watson.
Yonce left the northbound roadway and drove through the median. He then drove up on the southbound shoulder of I-57 before driving the car back into the median, Watson wrote.
The car then struck several bridge support crash barrels and rolled. Police found the Mazda on its roof.
Yonce and his passenger, 67-year-old Linda Yonce of Eureka, Missouri, were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon.
The 70-year-old man was later flown to a St. Louis hospital, Watson wrote. His injuries were considered life threatening,but Linda Yonce’s were not.
