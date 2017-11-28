Metro-East News

Illinois bakery that makes McDonald’s buns loses 800 workers in immigration raid

By Compiled by Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

November 28, 2017 03:58 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

A Chicago bakery that makes buns for McDonald’s lost 800 workers — about one-third of its workforce — after an immigration raid and was struggling to replace them.

Aryzta AG CEO Kevin Toland said the company was trying to replace 35 percent of its workers after a raid at Cloverhill Bakery in Chicago, according to Bloomberg News. The Swiss-based company bakes hamburger buns for McDonald’s Corp. and other fast-food chains and supermarkets.

The company now struggles to find enough workers and will have to increase its wages — what Toland called “like having a brand new factory and brand new workforce.”

The workers were hired by a staffing agency, according to company officials, and Aryzta officials were unaware of “the extent of the risk that existed to the business.” They could not verify the workers’ documents during the raid, which occurred in September.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Aryzta’s annual report released in October blamed the raid for a 7 percent drop in income.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement

    Between 2001 and 2010, the United States saw big declines in the number of cases of vaccine-preventable diseases. Because of this, vaccines are one of the top public health achievements of the decade.

Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement

Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement 0:46

Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement
This is how medical professionals test for whooping cough 4:13

This is how medical professionals test for whooping cough
Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff 1:13

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff

View More Video