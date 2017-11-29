Fire destroys detached garage in Belleville

The Belleville Fire Department on Wednesday was trying to determine the owner of property at 415 N. 39th St., where a detached garage burned down in the early-morning hours.
A fire started in the unoccupied home’s detached garage in the early-morning hours Wednesday. No one was hurt, and firefighters were “able to knock it down pretty quick and search the house,” said Fire Chief Tom Pour. Four neighboring structures had heat damage, and a tree behind the garage also burned.
“We know the origin, but before we can pin down a cause we have to do some interviews,” Pour said. He expects that “they’ll show up and be shocked” at the burned garage and then call the fire department.
Pour said the home was not occupied and appeared to be undergoing a kitchen renovation. The garage was detached from the house and appeared to be used for storage. It was engulfed when firefighters arrived, but firefighters had it out in about 10 minutes, Pour said.
“Interviews are a big part of (the investigation), knowing what was where. A lot of things burn up and melt, that’s the hardest part,” that the homeowner can be helpful with, Pour said.
Tax records show the owner resides at the home.
“Since we don’t’ know what happened here, the best (lesson) from this is that it’s very helpful if a neighbor had a phone number, so if you’re not living in a residence, then in an emergency someone can get in contact with you,” Pour said.
