Firefighters battle the fire early Wednesday in the detached garage at 415 N. 39th St.
Firefighters battle the fire early Wednesday in the detached garage at 415 N. 39th St. Belleville Fire Department photo
Firefighters battle the fire early Wednesday in the detached garage at 415 N. 39th St. Belleville Fire Department photo

Metro-East News

Fire destroys detached garage in Belleville

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

November 29, 2017 09:19 AM

The Belleville Fire Department on Wednesday was trying to determine the owner of property at 415 N. 39th St., where a detached garage burned down in the early-morning hours.

A fire started in the unoccupied home’s detached garage in the early-morning hours Wednesday. No one was hurt, and firefighters were “able to knock it down pretty quick and search the house,” said Fire Chief Tom Pour. Four neighboring structures had heat damage, and a tree behind the garage also burned.

“We know the origin, but before we can pin down a cause we have to do some interviews,” Pour said. He expects that “they’ll show up and be shocked” at the burned garage and then call the fire department.

Pour said the home was not occupied and appeared to be undergoing a kitchen renovation. The garage was detached from the house and appeared to be used for storage. It was engulfed when firefighters arrived, but firefighters had it out in about 10 minutes, Pour said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Interviews are a big part of (the investigation), knowing what was where. A lot of things burn up and melt, that’s the hardest part,” that the homeowner can be helpful with, Pour said.

Tax records show the owner resides at the home.

“Since we don’t’ know what happened here, the best (lesson) from this is that it’s very helpful if a neighbor had a phone number, so if you’re not living in a residence, then in an emergency someone can get in contact with you,” Pour said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The Edge is adding a new indoor go-kart track

    Besides indoor electric go-karts, The Edge's new expansion will include bumper cars, virtual-reality experiences, a six-lane bowling alley, a banquet facility with party rooms and an adult-friendly arcade with dart boards, pinball machines and Golden Tee and Big Buck Hunter video games.

The Edge is adding a new indoor go-kart track

The Edge is adding a new indoor go-kart track 1:52

The Edge is adding a new indoor go-kart track
Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement 0:46

Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement
This is how medical professionals test for whooping cough 4:13

This is how medical professionals test for whooping cough

View More Video