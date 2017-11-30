Pro-life groups file suit to stop state insurance and Medicaid from covering abortion

More than a dozen groups and lawmakers who oppose abortion have filed a lawsuit challenging a new law allowing state employee health insurance and Medicaid to cover abortion services.
The Thomas More Society filed the action Thursday in Sangamon County Circuit Court. It says including abortion among procedures covered by state employee health insurance and Medicaid beginning Jan. 1 is illegal.
Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the measure Sept. 28. It infuriated conservatives who allege he promised to veto it. It is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1.
GOP state Rep. Peter Breen is Thomas More’s lawyer. He says taxpayers morally object to financing abortions, and he believes it’s illegal because there’s no state budget to cover the procedures, and because lawmakers held onto the legislation so long that the Constitution bars it from taking effect earlier than June 1.
Among the plaintiffs are State Sens. Kyle McCarter, R-Lebanon, and Paul Schmipf, R-Waterloo, as well as 10 anti-abortion organizations and six other elected representatives. Among the organizations are Clinton County Citizens for Life and the Catholic Diocese of Springfield in Illinois.
The Thomas More Society is self-described as a public interest law firm focused on religious liberty and pro-life legal services. Its attorney is state Rep. Peter Breen, R-Lombard.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
