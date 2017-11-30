Kyle McCarter
Kyle McCarter
Kyle McCarter

Metro-East News

Pro-life groups file suit to stop state insurance and Medicaid from covering abortion

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

November 30, 2017 03:35 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

More than a dozen groups and lawmakers who oppose abortion have filed a lawsuit challenging a new law allowing state employee health insurance and Medicaid to cover abortion services.

The Thomas More Society filed the action Thursday in Sangamon County Circuit Court. It says including abortion among procedures covered by state employee health insurance and Medicaid beginning Jan. 1 is illegal.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the measure Sept. 28. It infuriated conservatives who allege he promised to veto it. It is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1.

GOP state Rep. Peter Breen is Thomas More’s lawyer. He says taxpayers morally object to financing abortions, and he believes it’s illegal because there’s no state budget to cover the procedures, and because lawmakers held onto the legislation so long that the Constitution bars it from taking effect earlier than June 1.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Among the plaintiffs are State Sens. Kyle McCarter, R-Lebanon, and Paul Schmipf, R-Waterloo, as well as 10 anti-abortion organizations and six other elected representatives. Among the organizations are Clinton County Citizens for Life and the Catholic Diocese of Springfield in Illinois.

The Thomas More Society is self-described as a public interest law firm focused on religious liberty and pro-life legal services. Its attorney is state Rep. Peter Breen, R-Lombard.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HHS students talk turkey about participating in local cooking challenge

    Six Highland High School students recently participated in the Platinum Chef Team Challenge at Southwestern Illinois College-Saw Wolfe Granite City campus on Oct. 25. Hear how the preformed from part of their team and their teacher.

HHS students talk turkey about participating in local cooking challenge

HHS students talk turkey about participating in local cooking challenge 1:57

HHS students talk turkey about participating in local cooking challenge
Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 2:28

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city
Watch President Trump's speech in St. Charles 4:25

Watch President Trump's speech in St. Charles

View More Video