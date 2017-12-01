MoDOT crews to close highway south of Poplar Street Bridge

The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning a closure of eastbound Interstate 44/northbound Interstate 55 south of the Poplar Street Bridge from Friday evening until Saturday evening.
Crews are scheduled to close:
▪ Northbound Interstate 55 at Interstate 44, as well as the exit to 7th Street and Park Avenue/Broadway from I-44 at 8 p.m.
▪ The ramp from 12th Street and Geyer Avenue to eastbound I-44/northbound I-55 and the ramp from northbound I-55 to Gravois at 7 p.m.
During the closure, crews are set to remove the barrier along the interstate and restripe the roadway. Detours will be marked, MoDOT said.
All lanes are expected to be open by 7 p.m. Saturday, MoDOT said.
Crews are scheduled to continue working on the bridge project on eastbound I-44/northbound I-55 until next summer, but work will primarily be during off peak hours and in temporary lane closures, MoDOT said.
Work is weather permitting.
