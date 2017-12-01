Metro-East News

MoDOT crews to close highway south of Poplar Street Bridge

By Compiled by Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

December 01, 2017 12:10 PM

ST. LOUIS

The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning a closure of eastbound Interstate 44/northbound Interstate 55 south of the Poplar Street Bridge from Friday evening until Saturday evening.

Crews are scheduled to close:

▪  Northbound Interstate 55 at Interstate 44, as well as the exit to 7th Street and Park Avenue/Broadway from I-44 at 8 p.m.

▪  The ramp from 12th Street and Geyer Avenue to eastbound I-44/northbound I-55 and the ramp from northbound I-55 to Gravois at 7 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

During the closure, crews are set to remove the barrier along the interstate and restripe the roadway. Detours will be marked, MoDOT said.

All lanes are expected to be open by 7 p.m. Saturday, MoDOT said.

Crews are scheduled to continue working on the bridge project on eastbound I-44/northbound I-55 until next summer, but work will primarily be during off peak hours and in temporary lane closures, MoDOT said.

Work is weather permitting.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New movie has scenes shot in Belleville, St. Louis

    Missouri-based writer and director Dan Steadman has made a film with scenes shot in Belleville and St. Louis locations, with local artists appearing in the movie. It will premiere later this month at select locations in the area.

New movie has scenes shot in Belleville, St. Louis

New movie has scenes shot in Belleville, St. Louis 1:59

New movie has scenes shot in Belleville, St. Louis
Scenes from 'The Shoe' 0:36

Scenes from 'The Shoe'
Body found near interstate 0:20

Body found near interstate

View More Video