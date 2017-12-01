Nameless baby brought to hospital by dad had broken arms, was kept in urine-soaked bin, police say

An infant girl brought to a Belleville hospital by her father – who claimed he found the baby in a trash bin – had multiple broken bones and was never given a name, according to newly released police reports.
The approximately 2-week-old infant was kept in urine-soaked blankets in a storage container until she was brought to Memorial Hospital by her father on Nov. 20. Doctors determined the baby was malnourished, and had suffered multiple broken bones in her arms and a deep cut on her leg, according to the police records.
Police were called to Memorial Hospital at 5:38 a.m. when a man came in with a baby, saying he had found the baby in a trash bin in the 500 block of Williamsburg Drive in Shiloh. But police have said that the man, 21-year-old Matthew D. Espino-Tonche, later told officers that he was the father, and that his 19-year-old girlfriend is the mother.
Police found his girlfriend, Elyssa A. Arellano, in the back of the couple’s car, in the hospital’s parking lot.
The infant girl, who had not been named by her parents at the time of the hospital visit, had at least one fracture in both of her arms, a deep cut behind her left knee and multiple bruises and scratches, according to an affidavit filed by Shiloh Police Department Detective Zachary Green. The affidavit was part of an application for a search warrant.
“Matthew stated the infant sustained the injuries three days ago after being accidentally dropped down the stairs to the exterior of the apartment complex,” Green wrote.
Shiloh Detective Zachary Green
The 21-year-man told investigators the baby had no clothes and had been kept in a storage container in urine-soaked blankets since she was born, according to the affidavit.
The baby was transferred to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, where staff told police that her injuries were not consistent with falling down a stairway. They told police she was also malnourished, Green wrote.
Espino-Tonche, the father, told investigators the baby was about 2 weeks old. But Arellano, the mothers, told police the child was born in October.
“Neither parent has offered an explanation as to the large wound behind the child’s knee, but the wound is substantial, and interior tissue is visible, and the wound appears to have been caused by some sort of sharp object, such as a knife or other cutting instrument,” Green wrote.
Shiloh Detective Zachary Green
Green searched the couple’s Shiloh apartment on Williamsburg Drive the same day the baby was brought to the hospital. There, he collected numerous items, including a long, black knife, an apparently blood-stained paper towel, scissors, an apparently blood-stained towel, and several stained baby blankets — including a Care Bear blanket with what appeared to be blood on it.
Both parents were charged with felony counts of aggravated battery to a child with great bodily harm, along with child endangerment.
They remained in the St. Clair County Jail on Friday afternoon and were scheduled for arraignment hearings on Dec. 8. Their bail was set at $250,000 apiece.
Police said the baby remained hospitalized as of Friday afternoon. Police said the state Department of Children and Family Services also is conducting an investigation, but it wasn’t immediately clear what will happen to the baby after she is released from the hospital.
